Columbus organization sending essential supplies to Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) -The ongoing crisis in Ukraine has left many people without essential items in order to survive, but Operation Ukraine of Columbus is on the job.
Director Kathy Cadden wants to continue helping those who are fighting to survive.
For 22 years she's been giving back to that country and she said now they need her help more than ever.
"We need to help. It's the right thing to do," said Cadden. "Right now we just have to keep the Ukrainians and give them hope. They're fighting."
Her operation is aiming to send about 2,000 family buckets and hygiene bags to Ukraine filled with toiletries and kitchen items along with another local organization.
More than $18,000 worth of supplies will be sent over and Cadden said these donations may be the only thing giving Ukrainians hope.
"We need to support them. We can get food to the fighting people-we can do that. We can take care of the people that are surrounded by Russians-we can do that. We can get that to go to those people."
After the buckets and hygiene bags are sent, the organization will start another container to send food and clothes.
If you want to make a donation you can send money through PayPal to kathy.cadden.ukraine@gmail.com or send checks to Operation Ukraine through P.o. Box 411, Columbus, MS 39703.