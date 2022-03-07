Columbus organization seeks donations for Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Many Americans are doing all they can to help the people of Ukraine right now because of the war with Russia; however, someone in Columbus has been helping Ukrainians for over two decades.
For Kathy Cadden, it all started when her cousin was a missionary in Ukraine 22 years ago.
She said her cousin found a five-year-old begging for money.
When she went to visit the girl two days later, they found her in an orphanage.
After seeing the conditions in that home, Cadden knew she needed to help.
This is what sparked her inspiration to create Operation Ukraine.
Now, 22 years later, Ukraine is needing her help more than ever.
“The hospitals have been bombed. The stores have been bombed. They’ve been looted. Mothers are having babies in bunkers and because of stress, they’re not producing milk so they can’t breast feed their babies," she explained. "There’s nothing to feed the babies.”
Cadden and her team of volunteers boxed and prepared to ship over $10K worth of baby formula to Ukraine.
All the donations she received in just 48 hours.
In 10 days, the products that we boxed in Columbus will be placed in the hands of Ukrainians.
“We’re shipping containers and packing containers as fast as we can do it," said Cadden. "People will die if we don’t do it.”
Last week, Cadden said she successfully shipped and delivered boxes of clothes and medical supplies to Ukraine.
Along with baby formula donations, Cadden said money is helpful as it costs $6K to send one container.
If you'd like to donate to Operation Ukraine, you can drop off baby formula to Family Pharmacy in Columbus.
You can also send money through PayPal to kathy.cadden.ukraine@gmail.com or send checks to Operation Ukraine through P.o. Box 411, Columbus, MS 39703.