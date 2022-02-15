Columbus non-profit closes door after six years

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Julia Chavez started the non-profit Saving Grace Mission in 2016, but will pack up and leave the building at the end of the month.
Chavez started Saving Grace Mission after noticing a need for clean clothes in the community, especially among children and teens.
"That's when I started receiving donations and decided to re-donate, instead of charge for these items that I was receiving," said Chavez.
Chavez now cares for several loved ones and does not have the time she had when Saving Grace first opened. So, she will leave the building on Highway 45 at the end of February.
“I’m not going to stop Saving Grace Mission itself, but I have to close this location down because I don’t have the resources," said Chavez. "I don’t have anybody to come and help me and just be here and serve the community the way I would like to.”
Chavez wants people to come to her current location to get whatever they can, while she works on getting another spot secured.
“My husband is so supportive, he got one of our storage utility buildings, put sheetrock in there," said Chavez. "He’s making some racks for me so I can continue to do this slowly but surely.”
Chavez said anyone who wants the remaining items should contact her. She said the easiest way to reach her is through Facebook on the Saving Grace Mission page.