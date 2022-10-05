Columbus narrows down police chief candidates to eight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus is getting closer to naming a new chief of police.
A special committee tasked with finding the next police chief met on Tuesday to make cuts to its list of potential candidates.
"The meeting today was very successful,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The committee has been doing their due diligence and studying the numerous resumes that we've received."
Coming into Tuesday's meeting, there were 70 applicants being considered.
"Today we were able to narrow it down to eight candidates," the mayor said.
He said the list of candidates is diverse.
"Some [applicants] are already sitting chiefs in other cities. Some are assistant chiefs. There are some that are recently retired but retired at a young age — retired at a high position within the police department that they worked."
Some of the eight remaining candidates already work for the Columbus Police Department.
"One of the things that is very consistent with the committee and one that I'm very interested in is moving towards community policing in the area,” the mayor said. “Where we have a police force that is in the neighborhoods on a regular basis, where the citizens become familiar with them, trust them. So that's the type of person we're looking for."
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11.