Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to law enforcement for having a missing teenager at their home.
The son is also accused of raping the 15-year-old girl.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the girl's parents reported her missing last week.
Police went to the home of Roberta Hutcherson and her son 23-year-old Elijah Trout.
The Sheriff says they told police the girl wasn't at their home but when his deputies called the home and warned them they could be charged that's when they told police the girl was there.
Both are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Elijah Trout is also charged with statutory rape because the victim was below the age of consent.