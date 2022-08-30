Columbus man faces aggravated DUI after deadly crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a man for a weekend crash that left two adults and an unborn child dead in Columbus.
Tavaris Mosley, 42, of Columbus, faces three counts of aggravated DUI.
The crash happened early Sunday, Aug. 28 on Highway 82.
Columbus Police Capt. Rick Jones said a car struck a motorcycle. He identified Mosley as the driver of the car.
Two people were on the motorcycle. Both died as a result. They were identified as David Porter, 26, and Zabria Dodds, 24.
Jones said a second motorcycle crashed into the first motorcycle. The driver of the second motorcycle was taken to the hospital.
Authorities later determined Dodds was pregnant.
Note: This article originally listed the charges as "three counts of DUI vehicle manslaughter and DUI maming." However, police later clarified the charges to be aggravated DUI.