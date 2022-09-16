 Skip to main content
Columbus man arrested for felony possession of marijuana

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust landed a Columbus man behind bars.

According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, officers arrested Rodriques Lanier on Friday for felony possession of marijuana.

He’s accused of selling narcotics out of his 27th Street home in Columbus.

Narcotics agents searched his home on Friday and seized approximately two pounds of marijuana and four handguns, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stolen property was also recovered, according to the news release.

He could face more charges.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

