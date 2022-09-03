Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday.
A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022.
Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street North area when a person approached him in a pickup truck. The victim had some conversation with someone in the vehicle.
When the truck drove away, someone believed to be in the truck shot the victim as he walked on the street. The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151 or use the free anonymous smartphone app P3 for Apple and Android phones.