Columbus house hit twice by gunfire

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- Columbus police are looking for someone that shot into a house late Sunday night.
Police Chief Fred Shelton says it's at the same house that someone shot into last week.
Shelton says someone shot into a house on Poplar Street just before midnight Sunday night.
Four people were inside, but no one was hit.
The first shooting happened April 24th earlier in the morning.
Sixteen-year old Harvey Montreal Johnson Junior died from that shooting.
Someone found him in his car on Highway 182 near Poplar Street and called 911 minutes before the crash saying Johnson was driving reckless near the area.
Shelton says he's unsure if the cases are related.