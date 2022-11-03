 Skip to main content
Columbus fugitive arrested in Las Vegas

Daniel Juan Calvin

Daniel Juan Calvin, Source: Columbus Police Department.

LAS VEGAS (WTVA) — A Columbus man is behind bars in Las Vegas.

Detectives told WTVA they arrested Daniel Calvin on October 23 after he got into a fight with his girlfriend. 

At that time, they learned Calvin was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Columbus for aggravated assault. 

Columbus police Captain Rick Jones says Calvin beat a man with a baseball bat last December on Byrnes Circle.  Jones says the victim is currently in nursing home. 

Suspect ID'd for Columbus Assault 

We have been in touch with Las Vegas police to learn when Calvin will have his extradition hearing.  

