Columbus fire chief reflects on career

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus fire chief will soon say his final goodbyes to the department after 35 years.
April 19 will be the final day for Chief Martin Andrews who said the journey was long but worth it.
"Dreams are possible, but dreams have to have hard work," he said.
He took the top job in 2014 and said reaching the top was always his goal.
Saving lives has always been his calling, he said, even when he was a child.
"That's all that I ever wanted to do was be a firefighter and help save lives,” he added, “and make our community better and safer for everyone."
He’s witnessed growth in the department, not just with the use of new technology and equipment, but most importantly — hard work.
The Columbus City Council presented him with a proclamation Tuesday night recognizing his service.
"It just touched me to really know that the people of Columbus and the City of Columbus and the firefighters appreciate me."
He’s ready to slow down and enjoy the next chapter in his life.
"Through it all, it's been great and I appreciate the support.”
Assistant Fire Chief Dewayne Hughes will fill the role until a permanent replacement is found.
