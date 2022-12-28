Columbus city leaders setting goals for 2023

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - City leaders in Columbus are ready to tackle the challenges of a new year.
Mayor Keith Gaskin said he is working hard to bring in new retail to the city.
The former Leigh Mall is a hotspot for retail business and is currently being refurbished along with many historic downtown areas.
Another issue the mayor plans to tackle, along with the city’s new police chief, is crime.
“We're trying to be very proactive in improving the issues in the city that we face from crime,” said Gaskin.
For newly sworn in police chief Joseph Daughtry, a big goal is establishing trust with the community and the department. He said he wants to make sure everyone understands it’s not just on the police to make the community safer.
“I want the citizens to know that the police department can't solve crime by themselves,” said Daughtry. “It's going to take the judicial system, it's going to take our citizens as well as law enforcement to solve it.”
City leaders are also looking at ways to get funding from the state for improvement projects like Propst Park and an amphitheater.