Columbus city leaders look to reduce crime rates in 2022

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The year 2021 was difficult -- people lost jobs, money was tight, and crime increased nationwide.
Those struggles were also present in the Friendly City.
“There’s so many things going on out there, especially with gun violence," explained Columbus mayor, Keith Gaskin. "We’ve got to do everything that we can to make our citizens safe and feel safe.”
He said crime prevention is at the top of his priorities for the new year.
Last year, Columbus saw a rise in homicides, climbing from five in 2020 to eight in 2021.
Law enforcement also saw increases in robberies as it jumped from just 10 to 27 in one year.
Plus, Columbus police received over 300 reports of gun shots in the city; however, not all of those reports resulted in cases.
In an effort to lower this rising rate in crime, city leaders reinstated an old crime task force, the Crime Prevention Task Force, to look out for anything suspicious.
In addition, the city added 20 new cameras, known as sky cops, to always keep an eye on the streets when officers cannot.
Gaskin said the new "eyes in the sky" are already showing a positive impact.
He explained that about a week ago, the cameras aided the sheriff's department in solving a crime.
They used the cameras to locate a suspect fleeing from the scene.
Along with that incident, Gaskin said the city also used the sky cops to determine a murder suspect by placing the individual near the scene at the time of the crime.
However, he believes there is more the city can do, like create strong relationships with the youth in the community to prevent them from going down the wrong path.
Gaskin is working with the schools and law enforcement in the area to find ways to reach those students in a positive way.
By bringing together as many groups as possible, Gaskin believes the different perspectives could improve the city's chances of lowering crime.
“We think we’re moving in the right direction but we’ve got to keep working hard to make the changes that are necessary," he said.
Columbus did see improvements in certain categories of violent crimes from 2020 to 2021, including aggravated assaults and burglaries.
Another group Gaskin believes could help continue this trend and lower the crime rate more in the community is working with health experts.
He hopes by getting a better understanding of depression and other mental health issues that could lead to violence, it can help lower the possibility of someone being harmed.