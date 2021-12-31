Columbus city leaders bury time capsule of 2021

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - In early October, Columbus city leaders opened a time capsule from 1972, so on New Year's Eve of this year, they replaced it with the memories of 2021.
One of those in attendance of the burial in the garden next to City Hall was Columbus mayor Keith Gaskin.
“Most of us will not still be around, but then they can kind of see what life was like in 2021,” he explained as his reasoning for creating a new time capsule.
Over 40 items were locked in the waterproof casing, including COVID products like masks and sanitizing wipes and other items like an iPhone and a family's Christmas card.
Gaskin said this is a great way for citizens to feel connected to their city, which is one of his biggest motivations as mayor.
A few people that experienced the history in the making were Kaelan Brownstein and Brandon McKay.
“I’ve never had a chance to be a part of something like this before. I’ve never buried a time capsule," explained Brownstein. "I wasn’t around to see the one that they dug up in October so I just think it’s really cool.”
Both Brownstein and McKay helped bury the time capsule.
McKay saw the opportunity as a way to leave his mark in the Friendly City.
“History is something I’ve always thought was really interesting," he said, "So getting to be a part of it today even if it’s just locally, especially being an employee of the city, makes it a little bit cooler.”
The time capsule will not resurface for another 50 years.
The year 2071 will be the 250th anniversary of Columbus becoming a city.