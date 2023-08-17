Columbus City Council voted in favor of 'green cup district'

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Columbus City Council voted in favor of creating a “green cup district.” The green cup is a spinoff of the more common "red cup district."
This will allow folks to carry liquor or beer from restaurant to restaurant within a designated area.
Councilmen voted 4-2 on Tuesday to add two districts.
One district will be in the area of Fifth Street and the second will be near the old Queen City Hotel.
Businesses will be required to put trash cans outside their doors and distribute green cups instead of red cups.
The to-go cups will be allowed from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days a week.
The ordinance will go into effect next month.