Columbus City Council suspends police officer for attacking handcuffed man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus police officer is serving a three-day suspension without pay for what he did while walking a handcuffed man to a patrol car.
The City Council decided Tuesday to immediately suspend Officer Jaylan Barry for hitting the man and sending him to the ground after the man used the N-word.
Councilmembers also ordered Barry to undergo more training on how to calm hostile situations.
Police body camera video obtained by WTVA 9 News through a public records request shows the man, George Beard, Jr., using the racial slur and cursing multiple times during his arrest on March 19.
City Council members also got the edited video, which shows Beard walking away from officers and yelling at them to leave him alone after 2 a.m. on Waverly Ferry Road.
Beard could be seen falling on his own, then trying to get back on his feet when an officer pushes him back to the ground. Barry then gets on top of Beard to handcuff him.
Officers called for an ambulance so responders could treat Beard for cuts to the head he suffered after being pushed down and look into his complaints he could not breathe.
After being checked by medical responders, Barry walked the man toward a patrol car when he attacked him following the racial epithet.