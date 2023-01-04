Columbus city council approves police chief's plan for restructuring within department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Chief Joseph Daughtry attended the city council's first executive session of the year and presented his plan to make some changes within the department while staying within his allotted budget.
Chief Daughtry confirmed that the plan to restructure and reorganize unspecified positions within the department is in its infancy but that he is actively working on it.
He said he plans to have help with organizing from other police chiefs in the state.
Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said the plan involves making changes within the department to make it more efficient and to boost morale. From what the council saw Tuesday night, it believes the plan is doable - but furthermore, the mayor said he and the entire city council were pleased that he came to the meeting prepared with a plan to present.
"We obviously hired him in hopes of change and he's working hard to move forward on that," Mayor Gaskin said.
The chief's plan is also something that some local residents were happy to hear about. David Armstrong, a former mayor of Natchez, where chief Daughtry was last employed, said he's heard only good things about the chief despite not knowing him personally, and that the Columbus police department has suffered in the past.
Armstrong also previously worked as the COO for the city of Columbus - he said he believes that if Daughtry can't set the department in the right direction, no one can.
"I believe he's the right person...and I hope his troops...his officers...will rally around him," Armstrong said.
One local business owner, Fred Haley of Quirky Antiques on North 2nd Street, echoed the sentiment, saying he was glad to hear about the chief's plan and the city council's support.
"I think it's great. I think we've got some new leaders in town that are...have some great ideas," Haley said. "And we need to get out of the way and let them progress"