Columbus citizens speak for and against opting in to the state's medical marijuana program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At the Columbus City Council meeting Tuesday, two individuals gave differing opinions as to whether or not the city should opt in or out of the state medical marijuana program.
One of those was Dr. Cherie Labat, the Superintendent for the Columbus Municipal School District.
She said that opting in would allow for easier access to things like THC-infused edibles in the form of snacks like gummy bears and cookies.
"I do believe it's a modern-day prohibition that's moved forward. The state has moved forward but let's just put some protective, specific clauses that are a little more detailed to protect schools, communities, and children," Dr. Labat said.
On the other hand, people like Terry Pittman believe it would be a shame to opt out of the program.
Pittman is a potential investor in the medical marijuana industry and believes that people looking to enter the business aren't going to wait around for cities like to Columbus to come around if they opt out now.
"Let me put it to you this way. Let's just say, for example, Columbus opts out," Pittman said. "Well, I can promise you that Starkville and West Point are praying that you do that...or the counties close to you."
After hearing opinions from citizens and talking with members of the city council, Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said he has an idea of what the council will decide on the May 3 deadline.
"Of course there are always things that can happen between now and then, but it seems like...the feedback that I've gotten in casual conversations...Yeah, I don't see the city opting out at this point," Mayor Gaskin said.
Mayor Gaskin also said he thinks that it's equally important to consider potential risks to school-age children and the economic advantages that might come with opting in to the medical marijuana program.
The next Columbus City Council Meeting will take place the same day as the deadline for a decision on whether or not the city will opt in or out of the program, on May 3, 2022.