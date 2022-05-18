 Skip to main content
Columbus chase ended Tuesday with one arrest

  • Updated
Columbus police chase - May 18, 2022

One person arrested in Columbus police chase Tuesday night.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police arrested a man after he led them on a chase Tuesday night.

It happened Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

Police were checking the Riverwalk area where cars can’t park after a certain time of day. They checked one car at the Riverwalk parked on First Street South.

Police say the driver jumped out of the car and ran. One of the officers ran after him.

They soon arrested the suspect on the end of Fourth Avenue South and took him to jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Producer

Kaitlyn is from Saltillo, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Saltillo High School and the University of Mississippi.

