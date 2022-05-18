Columbus chase ended Tuesday with one arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police arrested a man after he led them on a chase Tuesday night.
It happened Tuesday night around 10 p.m.
Police were checking the Riverwalk area where cars can’t park after a certain time of day. They checked one car at the Riverwalk parked on First Street South.
Police say the driver jumped out of the car and ran. One of the officers ran after him.
They soon arrested the suspect on the end of Fourth Avenue South and took him to jail.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.