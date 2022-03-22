Columbus chase ended Monday evening with arrests

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Lowndes County provided information about a Monday evening chase.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the whole ordeal began shortly after 5:00 at a safety checkpoint on Seventh Avenue North in Columbus.
He said a pickup truck approached the checkpoint, swerved, sideswiped a patrol car and sped away.
Columbus police chased after the truck and Lowndes County deputies assisted.
The chase ended when the truck crashed into a tree on John Smart Road in southern Lowndes County. The sheriff said the chase lasted 50 minutes.
The sheriff said the driver Jason Dickerson, 25, and passenger James Stewart, 34, both of Columbus, jumped out of the truck and ran away but officers captured them.
Deputies found methamphetamine in the truck at the crash scene, according to the sheriff.
Both men face drug possession charges and Dickerson was also charged with felony fleeing.