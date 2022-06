Columbus businessmen plead not guilty to defrauding government

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Two Columbus businessmen accused of defrauding the federal government pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Wednesday morning, June 22 in Oxford.

Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson are accused of defrauding the government out of nearly $2 million in COVID-19 relief money.

A federal grand jury indicted them on multiple charges including money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Edwards also faces charges for allegedly making a false statement.