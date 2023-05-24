Columbia Industries cuts ribbon in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA)- Columbia Industries is calling Starkville their new home.
They were originally located in Hillsboro Oregon.
It's a nearly $10 million investment.
The company will create 62 new jobs for the city of Starkville.
Columbia Industries is a heavy steel custom design and fabrication company.
It purchased and renovated the former Kirby/Nucor Steel building for the manufacturing of its automated and mechanized equipment used in the aerospace, shipyard, oil and gas, power generation, and waste and recycling industries.
The company plans to fill all 62 job positions by mid-2023.