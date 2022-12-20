College students founded 'Puppies with a Purpose' at MSU to train guide dogs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two college students are giving back to the community in an adorable and impactful way.
Now, they're calling on all dog lovers to help.
Isabella Payne and Maya Harlow volunteer for the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind (GDFB).
They also founded Puppies with a Purpose, an organization at Mississippi State University that raises puppies before they start their service dog training.
"I wasn't sure if it would actually stick and work out," Payne said.
But obviously — it did.
With Payne’s idea and Harlow’s connections with professors, they were able to turn their dreams into reality.
The organization is now on its fourth puppy in training with GDFB.
Raisers bring a puppy home and raise it until it's about 16 months old and is ready to train.
They have one main task: socialization.
Audrey Crocker, who currently raises puppies for the organization, said this means they have to take the puppy with them everywhere they go.
"We basically take him everywhere a service dog would go to get him accustomed and used to a bunch of people around him,” she said. “Going to stores, getting him acclimated to society to where little things we don't think about wouldn't scare him in the future — sewer grates, stores, busy crowds. Things you wouldn't think about."
The hard part is giving the dogs back.
"It is but it's so worth it,” Harlow said. “It's the most meaningful thing I think I have ever done. Just seeing them with their handler — we get to stay in contact most of the time.”
Handlers regularly send her pictures of the dogs in training.
She said they're meant to be so much more than just pets.
“They're meant to be working dogs. They're meant to literally give someone independence. So that's how we're able to give them up even though it's so hard."
Individuals who raise puppies need several qualities.
"If you have the heart, the passion, the service and the time and love,” Payne said. “And you're willing to put in the effort. Anyone can raise a puppy."
Open this link to learn more about Puppies with a Purpose at Mississippi State.
Open this link to learn more about the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind.