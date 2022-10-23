 Skip to main content
College Gameday coming to Jackson

Jackson State University logo

Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - ESPN’s signature college football pregame show announced it will head to Mississippi for the “BoomBox Classic” between long-time rivals Jackson State University and Southern University.

Saturday will mark a rare appearance for the pregame show at the site of a Football Championship Subdivision game WDAM in Laurel reported.

The undefeated Tigers (7-0) will host the Jaguars (5-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

College GameDay will air live from Jackson from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Open this link to read WDAM's report.

