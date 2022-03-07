COLLEGE BASEBALL: Ole Miss ranked in top two, Mississippi State down to 23

MISSISSIPPI (WTVA) - The Ole Miss and Mississippi State baseball teams both saw rank changes within the top 25 over the weekend.
Monday morning, The NCAA Baseball Twitter account (@NCAABaseball) posted the latest Top 25 baseball rankings from D1Baseball (d1baseball.)
Monday's rankings set Ole Miss at #2 nationally and Mississippi State at #23.
This came after both teams faced weekend-series opponents that handed them at least one loss.
Though Ole Miss suffered its first loss of the season in extra innings against UCF in game two, the Rebels were able to take the series win in game 3, with their current record now at 10-1 on the season.
For Mississippi State, a series with the Tulane Green Wave that ended a year earlier with walk-off wins for the bulldogs ended differently one year later, with the Green Wave losing game one, walking off to win game two, and then winning a close one in game three. Now, the bulldogs are back at .500 on the year with a 6-6 record.
Ole Miss is back at home on March 8 to take on the Memphis Tigers, while Mississippi State will try to bounce back in Biloxi that same day against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.