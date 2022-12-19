Cold weather can be life-threatening for stranded motorists

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It just keeps getting colder and colder here in Mississippi.
With the risk of rain and freezing conditions coming up later this week, the risk of frozen roads increases.
Driving during the winter months can always be a risk; but sliding, which is always something to look out for, might not be the biggest risk.
Getting stranded in the cold could be life-threatening.
MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee reminds motorists to bring snacks, blankets and cables to keep phones fully charged.
McGee also reminds motorists to wear seatbelts and stay off cell phones. If you drink alcohol, assign a designated driver.