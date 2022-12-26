 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Black Ice and Slippery Conditions Possible Tonight as Moisture
on Roadways Refreezes...

A cold front will sweep through the region tonight resulting in
light snow showers contributing to wet roadways. Temperatures
behind the front will fall into the low to mid 20s. Wet roadways
will likely refreeze forming areas of black ice, mostly likely on
untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. Travelers
should remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions.
Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until late
tomorrow morning.

Cold weather blamed for water outage in Louisville

  • Updated
  • 0
water graphic

Credit: U.S. Air Force

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — City employees in Louisville are working to restore water service after the recent bitter cold caused multiple water line breaks.

Mayor Will Hill posted on Facebook Monday night the weather "created a water crisis" for the city's water system.

He and other city leaders are asking people to remain patient while the repairs are being made.

People are also being asked to conserve water and to boil their water until the Mississippi State Department of Health determines it is safe to drink again.

Tags

Recommended for you