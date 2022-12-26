Cold weather blamed for water outage in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — City employees in Louisville are working to restore water service after the recent bitter cold caused multiple water line breaks.
Mayor Will Hill posted on Facebook Monday night the weather "created a water crisis" for the city's water system.
He and other city leaders are asking people to remain patient while the repairs are being made.
People are also being asked to conserve water and to boil their water until the Mississippi State Department of Health determines it is safe to drink again.