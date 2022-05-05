Coffeeville shooting sent one person to hospital; didn't involve school

 Skip to main content
COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting Thursday in Yalobusha County sent one person to the hospital.

The incident happened a couple of blocks away from Coffeeville School, but police said no students were involved.

Officers found shell casings near the intersection of Tennessee and Depot streets.

Fire chief and Coffeeville Courier editor, John Beshears, said the shooting happened about the time when school let out.

The school did not go on lockdown but one of the its exists was closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

