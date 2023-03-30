 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Coffeeville PD and Yalobusha County Sheriff's office investigate homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime scene, investigation

Credit: MGN

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Coffeeville Police and the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a March 30th homicide.

Yalobusha County Corner Ronnie Stark said he didn’t work the case, but told WTVA the details.

Stark said 36-year-old Chauncey Armstrong was found shot to death in the 10,000 block of Kennedy Street in Coffeeville. The shooting happened around 3:30 in the afternoon Thursday, March 30th.

Investigators say his body was found on the ground in front of a home. Authorities said He had been shot multiple times. The deputy corner pronounced him dead at 4:24 p.m. Thursday night.

His body will be sent to Pearl for an autopsy Friday morning.

Tags

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Recommended for you