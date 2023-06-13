 Skip to main content
Coffeeville family asking for help locating missing man Alderrious Nicholson

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of Alderrious Nicholson is asking for help locating their loved one.

He was last seen on June 2. He has known contacts in Memphis, Tennessee, and West Memphis, Arkansas.

According to his family, he’s vulnerable and may not be aware of his surroundings.

He was traveling in a black 2015 Hyundai Tucson. The car has chrome 16-inch wheels and a Mississippi veteran’s license plate.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has “Blessed” tattooed on his inner right arm.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call his family at one the following numbers: 662-709-0590, 662-582-7719 or 901-661-1827.

