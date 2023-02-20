 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coaches, former players remember the life and legacy of Ingomar basketball legend Norris Ashley

  • Updated
  • 0

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Former boys and girls basketball coach Norris Ashley, known for winning nine state titles during his time at Ingomar, was honored by coaches and former players at a visitation service held Monday.

75-year-old Coach Norris Ashley died Friday, February 17, 2023. 

He spent over 40 years coaching boys and girls basketball at Ingomar High School, where he led the boys to five state titles and a Grand Slam Championship, and the girls to four state titles.

Coaches, former players remember the life and legacy of Ingomar basketball legend Norris Ashley

All nine of Coach Norris Ashley's state championship trophies were on display at his visitation on Monday, February 20 (2023.) The titles were earned over 40 years, for the boys and the girls, with Ashley's most recent in 2010, two years before he retired.

Coaches who competed against Ashley said he was a fierce competitor, but a true friend to them off the court.

Elvis Thomas formerly coached boys and girls basketball at Myrtle - he retired in 1998, but before that, became very familiar with the Ashley-led Falcons, citing many "good games" between the two squads over the years.

Coaches, former players remember the life and legacy of Ingomar basketball legend Norris Ashley

Pictured: Elvis Thomas, former boys and girls basketball coach at Myrtle; retired in 1998. Coached against Norris Ashley on a number of occasions. Thomas said many people thought he and Ashley were "mortal enemies," but that they were truly close friends off the court.

"It wasn't basketball, it was just friendship...and that's what he was...he was just that deep, true friend that you could always depend on," Thomas said. "I always relied on to him a lot of times when I would have a decision to make. I would talk to him about it...and his advice was...I always valued it...I really did."

Coaches, former players remember the life and legacy of Ingomar basketball legend Norris Ashley

Pictured: Former Myrtle and New Albany basketball coach Harvey Childers, who coached against Norris Ashley.

As for his legacy, other area basketball coaches of who met him on the court in past years, like New Albany's Harvey Childers, said Norris Ashley's contributions to Ingomar as a school and a community are without compare.

Coaches, former players remember the life and legacy of Ingomar basketball legend Norris Ashley

Members of the 1978 State Championship and Grand Slam Championship Ingomar Boys Basketball team (pictured from left to right): Barry Kidd, Jeff Dowdy, James Green, Ronnie Hall, Franklin Dorrough, Troy Howell, and Mark Buskirk.

"I've said this a lot of times: I don't think - I don't personally know of a coach anywhere, and I mean anywhere, that has done as much for one school and one community as he has for Ingomar," Childers said.

Ashley's titles alone are impressive, but even more so is his 1977-78 boys team - a squad that won the state title, defeated Utica in the Grand Slam Championship to claim the title of "best in the state," and only lost one game all season (to their 44 wins.)

A few members of that '78 team were in attendance at Ashley's visitation, including Barry Kidd (point guard), Jeff Dowdy (team manager), Ronnie Hall (forward), Franklin Dorrough (sixth man up), James Green (center), Troy Howell (freshman member), and Mark Buskirk (guard.) 

Troy Howell and James Green both continue to coach today.

Howell is currently the head basketball coach at Tunica Academy, while James Green is the head men's basketball coach at Meridian Community College. 

Howell spoke highly of his Ingomar head coach and said that he treated him like a son at times.

"I grew up with a mother and not a father....he was like a second dad, like my dad to me," Coach Howell said. "And I was one of the lucky ones, because Coach Ashley only gave out 10 uniforms...and I was the only freshman on that squad to get that. So, I felt real special to be around all these guys."
 
Mark Buskirk echoed a sentiment shared by many at the visitation whose lives were touched by Norris Ashley in some way. He chose to stay at Ingomar and forge his path there, rather than anywhere else. And for his former boys basketball players, now men with families of their own, that meant the world.
 
"We could've gotten anybody as a coach, but we got him. And you know, folks like him don't come around but once in a lifetime."
 
Coach Norris Ashley's funeral is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., February 21, 2023, at the Ingomar High School basketball gym. 
 

Tags

Reporter/Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you