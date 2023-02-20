Coaches, former players remember the life and legacy of Ingomar basketball legend Norris Ashley

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Former boys and girls basketball coach Norris Ashley, known for winning nine state titles during his time at Ingomar, was honored by coaches and former players at a visitation service held Monday.
75-year-old Coach Norris Ashley died Friday, February 17, 2023.
He spent over 40 years coaching boys and girls basketball at Ingomar High School, where he led the boys to five state titles and a Grand Slam Championship, and the girls to four state titles.
Coaches who competed against Ashley said he was a fierce competitor, but a true friend to them off the court.
Elvis Thomas formerly coached boys and girls basketball at Myrtle - he retired in 1998, but before that, became very familiar with the Ashley-led Falcons, citing many "good games" between the two squads over the years.
"It wasn't basketball, it was just friendship...and that's what he was...he was just that deep, true friend that you could always depend on," Thomas said. "I always relied on to him a lot of times when I would have a decision to make. I would talk to him about it...and his advice was...I always valued it...I really did."
As for his legacy, other area basketball coaches of who met him on the court in past years, like New Albany's Harvey Childers, said Norris Ashley's contributions to Ingomar as a school and a community are without compare.
"I've said this a lot of times: I don't think - I don't personally know of a coach anywhere, and I mean anywhere, that has done as much for one school and one community as he has for Ingomar," Childers said.
Ashley's titles alone are impressive, but even more so is his 1977-78 boys team - a squad that won the state title, defeated Utica in the Grand Slam Championship to claim the title of "best in the state," and only lost one game all season (to their 44 wins.)
A few members of that '78 team were in attendance at Ashley's visitation, including Barry Kidd (point guard), Jeff Dowdy (team manager), Ronnie Hall (forward), Franklin Dorrough (sixth man up), James Green (center), Troy Howell (freshman member), and Mark Buskirk (guard.)
Troy Howell and James Green both continue to coach today.
Howell is currently the head basketball coach at Tunica Academy, while James Green is the head men's basketball coach at Meridian Community College.
Howell spoke highly of his Ingomar head coach and said that he treated him like a son at times.