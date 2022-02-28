CMDS holds ward tour for community members

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Is it hard to get in touch with administrators in your school district to hear problems and concerns?
Well, a school district in the Golden Triangle is hoping to make that easier for its parents.
The Columbus Municipal School District has set up five meetings for parents to meet with the school superintendent.
Each meeting is set up in different wards to allow easy access for everyone in the community.
These will be used to give updates on academics and what is going on in the district, as well as give parents an opportunity to ask any questions or express concerns they have.
One tour was held on Monday evening at Sim Scott Park.
Future dates
March 2 at Boys & Girls Club at 6 p.m.
March 7 at East Columbus Gym at 5:30 p.m.
March 8 at Central Office at 5:30 p.m.
March 9 at Townsend Community Center at 5:30 p.m.