Closings and delays

...VERY COLD TEMPERATURES TONIGHT...
...SLIPPERY ROADS ARE POSSIBLE...
Very cold air continues to overspread the region. Overnight low
temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens across the
Mid-South. Wind chills will range from around zero to the mid
teens across the area. Cold temperatures will continue into the
day Friday, with high temperatures only in the 20s and 30s.
The cold temps will continue to make travel hazardous across
areas that received wintry weather. Also, wet roads may become
slippery as temperatures drop. Bridges and overpasses will be the
most susceptible. Slow down and use caution while traveling
tonight into Friday morning.