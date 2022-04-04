Cleanup is underway after severe weather damaged little league fields in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - After strong winds bent little league field poles to the ground, a crew started the process of cleaning up and repairing the damage.
The West-Side City Park in Booneville was one of the areas that saw the most damage after severe weather brought strong winds
Parks and Recreation Director Jon Hill said that nearly 700 students are ready to play, but that they just can't use the fields in their current condition.
The goal is to temporarily make the fields usable and then return at a later date to make the permanent repairs.
That might take a while though - Hill said the necessary supplies could take four to six weeks to come in.
But until then, he's really just glad that despite the damage to the fields, a heads-up from the WTVA Weather Authority helped him to keep people safe.
"We were blessed that it happened at a time when we didn't have anybody here...we had plenty of warning thanks to WTVA Weather...then we were able to get everybody cleared out of the park and luckily nobody was injured," Hill said.