Clay County woman recounts scary situation during Friday's weather

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Winds can pack a powerful punch even when a tornado is not present.
Friday’s high winds brought down power lines, toppled trees and damaged several homes.
WTVA reporter Michelle Martin spoke with a Clay County woman about her experience.
"It sounded like every house out here was tearing up,” Christine Ewing said. “Everything is crashing like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom."
A four-wheeler, lawn equipment and trash cans lie on a bed of rocks where her car garage once stood. Winds on Friday flipped the garage.
"This is the tree it landed in,” she said. “It was just hanging up in the tree and it was just still swinging when the wind was going. It wasn't even on the ground. I had to get someone here to get it down."
High winds also swept porch decorations all over her yard.
"My trees just started laying down and stuff just started flying everywhere, and the next thing I heard something like a train."
Ewing said she was just in shock to see the damage.
"When I did step out to see, that's when I noticed my car porch was gone. I had called my neighbor from up the street and he came down and I was just boo-hooing."
Ewing said she has a storm shelter but rarely uses it. Moving forward, she said she’ll definitely be using it.