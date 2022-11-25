Clay County suspect captured in Alabama

Update 2:36 p.m.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon.

The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room.

Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

According to the jail roster, Findley faces reckless endangerment, attempt to elude and resisting arrest charges in Pickens County.

Clay County investigators are traveling to Pickens County to question Finley

Original article below

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Clay County and Alabama continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the death of an 85-year-old.

Larry Findley, 39, is wanted in the shooting death of Kenneth O’Brian who was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23 along Joe Myers Road in Clay County.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Findley is also wanted on an unrelated charge.

The sheriff said his office is working with law enforcement in Pickens County, Reform and Gordo, all in Alabama, to locate Findley who has family living in all three locations.

Scott said Findley was renting from O’Brian.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Correction: Last name corrected to Findley.