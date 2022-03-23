 Skip to main content
Clay County residents recover from storm damage

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County residents are recovering from storm damage left behind during Tuesday’s storm.

Residents along Barton Ferry Road were surprised by the amount of damage but are happy it wasn’t too bad.

"It always happens some other place," Lynn Horton said.

He recalled hearing a big roar.

The storm destroyed his shed and trees littered his yard. He also experienced downed powerlines and his roof was damaged.

Horton, who is also the district one supervisor, is grateful it was only structural damage.

"It's just a blessing because no one got hurt, just structural damages; we all can rebuild."

