Clay County murder suspect appears in court

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - One of the four teenagers accused of killing a man in Clay County appeared in court on Thursday.

Emerson Houston, William Hill, Greyson Klutts and Jeremy Klutts Jr. are accused of murdering Mikel Craven, 41.

Craven was shot and killed on March 11. Investigators said the incident was a robbery.

Greyson Klutts appeared in court where a judge denied a bond.

"This case has been really shocking to the whole community — for our suspect side and other victim side — and we just hope the healing process will start," Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said.

He said all four suspects waived preliminary hearings.

"The judge is working on limited facts as far as in the case when it comes to a bond hearing,” the sheriff added. “The judge did not get enough information to make a determination on bond."

The sheriff's office is working with the district attorney to get the case in front of a grand jury in July.