Clay County man wins $900,000 after purchasing lottery tickets

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A man won $900,000 after purchasing lottery tickets in Clay County.
The man went to Sprint Mart in West point, where he purchased five lottery tickets. Employees at the store say he comes in regularly to purchase tickets.
One of the five tickets turned out to be $905,168, making him the biggest lottery jackpot winner since the Mississippi Lottery Corporation started in April 2021.
Winners receive their prize money in lump sums.
After federal and state taxes, the man took home about $660,000.