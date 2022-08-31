Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood.
Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove.
He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting.
Leflore County Coroner Deborah Sanders said she pronounced one shooting victim, 26-year-old Demontra Ewing, dead at the home.
The second shooting victim, Demarius Bush, was taken to the hospital.
Bush’s brother, 23-year-old Edward Bush Jr., is wanted for the murder.
He may be driving a white Audi vehicle with a Clay County tag. The number is CYB-4125.