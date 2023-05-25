 Skip to main content
Clay County K9 receiving body armor

  • Updated
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A law enforcement K9 puts its life on the line the same as any human with a badge does.

Clay County K9 Spike was fitted for new body armor on Thursday, the same as his human officers wear.

K9 Officer Spike

WTVA's reporter Jake White and K9 officer Spike. Date: 5/25/23

The armored vest, which is bulletproof and protects Spike against knives, is courtesy of NationalPolice.org.

The body armor is U.S.-made and custom-tailored to each K9. It’s also certified by the National Institute of Justice.

Spike can expect to receive his custom-made vest within the next eight to 10 weeks.

