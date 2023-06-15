Clay County church seeking volunteers to help with rebuild

CLAY COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Upper Prairie Creek M.B. Church is seeking out volunteers to help them rebuild their church.
The church has been in Clay County since 1890 and as time passed the church began to age. There are some things that need to be fixed. So, now the process to rebuild has started and the new one will be right next to the old one.
One non-profit called Carpenters for Christ (CFC) made its way to Clay County a few weeks ago and helped out for a whole week. The non-profit helps churches all across the country and Upper Creek was happy they came to them. Now CFC is gone, and the church is seeking more volunteers to help.
If you would like to help you can email Minnie Gates-Powell who is the Coordinator for Planning and Building Committee at mgatespowell@gmail.com.