Claiborne County woman found not guilty in murder trial moved to Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury found the woman accused of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter not guilty of capital murder, WLBT in Jackson reported.

T’Kia Bevily’s trial was moved from Claiborne County to Monroe County, claiming she would not receive a fair trial in Claiborne County.

In January of 2021, she was found guilty of killing her stepdaughter Jurayah Smith and was sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to the Jackson TV station.

However, in September a judge overturned the conviction due to jury misconduct. Evidence came forward suggesting a juror was related to the victim.

According to WLBT, Jurayah’s father Morris, who was also charged with capital murder, was supposed to stand trial in 2021 after T’Kia’s. So far, he has not gone to trial.

