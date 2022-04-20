City officials urge people to stop littering in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Houston city officials are asking the public to take pride in their city and not litter.
Code Enforcement Officer Jonathan Blankenship said some residents leave their garbage on the side of the road hoping someone will pick it up. Most of that is old furniture and trash.
He said the garbage company will not pick up anything larger than what can fit in the garbage can.
The city recently changed garbage companies, but Blankenship said rules haven't changed when it comes to picking up.
Blankenship said residents should take their old furniture and appliances to a landfill or other proper dumpsites.
"This is not a new thing," he said, "but we just want to educate our people, trying to make sure our town stays clean."