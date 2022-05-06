City of Tupelo has seen tremendous economic growth over the last several months

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo has seen tremendous economic and development growth within the last several months.
Within the last year, Development Services Director Tanner Newman said his office has issued construction permits for 92 single-family homes and 20 commercial projects.
The projects were estimated to worth $51.8 million.
He added, the administration is committed to doing its part to cultivate the environment for development and redevelopment within the city.
The Wine Barn at Barnes Crossing opened in Tupelo seven weeks ago, and owner Brandi Phillips said she is excited to be a part of Tupelo's growth.
Ethel Mae's has been open for one month. Owner Demera Sherer was born in Tupelo and said the city's growth during the past 10 years has been amazing.
"It's great to be a part of a community that is constantly growing and that knows where it wants to go," she said. "The support has been great and I look forward to moving forward with the growth of Tupelo."