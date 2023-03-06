City of Starkville plans to launch a new communication app

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA)- The City of Starkville is planning to launch a new app that will help residents get information faster.
The app, CivicReady, can send important information about everything from emergencies, to city events, to road closures.
The system sends notifications to city residents through the app, text messages, emails, and text-to-speech calls.
Every city department will have access to the app to send notifications.
City technology director Joel Clements said that one benefit that CivicReady has over the old system is speed.
"It can send thousands of notifications within one minute," Clements said. "This will actively push out those messages as it occurs."
CivicReady also uses geo-targeted messages. If citizens provide their physical address to the system, the system can send them notifications about their specific neighborhood.
"You can receive geo-targeting notifications. For instance, if we're having any utility work done to a certain neighborhood in town, we can keep the people in that geo-targeting location notified without notifying everybody in town about that," Clements added.
The system will be implemented by mid-April if it gets approved by the city's board of alderman. Once the service is active, residents can sign up via text or on the city’s website.