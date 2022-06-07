City of Louisville now under a curfew

LOUISVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- Folks in Louisville will have to be in their homes at night for now.
Police Chief Sean Holidness says it's in an effort to reduce crime in the city.
He says, since the weekend, the city has had a drive-by shooting where three cars were hit, two stolen vehicles, two guns taken off of juveniles and at least five car burglaries.
Law enforcement says they want to get ahead of what could be a violent summer.
The city wide curfew is now in effect. Here are the rules:
-- You must be in your home at 10 p.m.
-- You can leave your home after 5 a.m.
Holdiness told WTVA they are using common sense and discernment because they know residents are working and others have legitimate reasons to be out late or early, but they ask the public to also use good judgment during this time.
The board will revisit the curfew in two weeks.