City of Houston honors cowboy-turned-movie star Tim Cook

HOUSTON, Miss (WTVA) -- The city of Houston celebrated one of its hometown heroes who has recently hit the silver screen.
Tim Cook was honored at the Chickasaw County Heritage Museum Saturday where he received an official proclamation from the city of Houston.
Cook is a Houston native who has a long career in the rodeo as a bareback rider and bull rider. But now Cook can add 'movie stuntman' to his resume.
Cook auditioned for a role in the 2021 Netflix western The Harder They Fall as a stuntman. And with his experience as a real-life cowboy, he easily landed the role. Cook later worked as stunt performer for the Will Smith-led film Emancipation, which debuted on Apple TV+ in December.
Cook's big screen debut was for the 2012 documentary The Forgotten Cowboys, a fil about the seldom-told life of African American cowboys. Cook was one of the subjects of the film