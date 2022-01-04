City hall in Calhoun City temporarily closed due to COVID-19 surge

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - For at least the third time since the pandemic began in early 2020, Calhoun City’s city hall closed its doors on Monday in response to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The closure extends only to city hall but not the city’s library which will remain open.
Services are not expected to be affected, though some will be conducted through drop-off programs.
Mayor Marshall Coleman says the closure is a reaction to the surge in Mississippi and some local shutdowns over the holidays.
In Calhoun County, there have been over 3,200 cases reported since the county agency began keeping track of data in 2020.