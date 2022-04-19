Circuit Judge George Mitchell died Tuesday at age of 77

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fifth Circuit Judge George Mitchell Jr. died Tuesday at the age of 77.
According to the Administrative Office of Courts, he died at a hospital in Northport, Alabama, after surgery the previous day.
In his district, he served Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster, and Winston counties.
Mithcell practiced law in Eupora for 32 years before his appointment to the bench in 2016.
He earned degrees from Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi School of Law.
The Eupora native was also a veteran of the Vietnam War and had 32 years of military service.